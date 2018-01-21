Police target shoppers and church-goers in search for missing man, 90

Shoppers, motorists and church-goers are among those being targeted by police as they continue their hunt for a 90-year-old man reported missing a week ago.

William Ritchie, known as Bill, was last seen in the West Road area of Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, at around noon on 12 January.

CCTV image of 90-year-old pensioner William Ritchie, who has been missing for a week in wintry conditions

He was reported missing two days later, sparking a major operation to find him.

Despite CCTV checks and searches around the town involving specialist officers, no trace of him has been found.

Yesterday, officers were handing out leaflets and stopping drivers in the hope of jogging people’s memories for information that could help.

Officers were speaking to motorists at Boothby Road, a street Mr Ritchie regularly walks, in case anyone remembers seeing him, and they will be handing out posters at local shops, licensed premises and churches.

Inspector Kevin Goldie said: “It has been one week since Bill was reported missing and there has been no trace of him since despite a major search taking place in the town to track every route he’s been known to walk in the past.

“Despite being relatively fit and healthy for his age as far as we know, we are now seven days on and what with the weather we’ve had to contend with and the lack of contact, our concerns for him grow every day.

“People continue to come forward with information and we continue to be extremely grateful for this help. I know the local community is anxious to know where Bill is, and I can provide every assurance we are doing everything we can to find him.”

Mr Ritchie is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, with a slim build and short grey hair. He usually wears a black jacket or a waterproof jacket with the hood up, and a flat cap.

He regularly visits Asda, the local Co-op and the post office on Mid Street. He also often attends a social dance at Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre on Thursdays.

Last week Eric and Alixa Gunn, who run the club, joined police in appealing for help in tracing Mr Ritchie.

Mrs Gunn said: “Bill has been going to the club since before we started in 1999. He is a very friendly man. He always chats with people and is very social.

“He loves his dancing and always has a great time on a Thursday.

“Everyone wants him to come home safe.”

Anyone with information should is asked to contact police on 101.