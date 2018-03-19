Police step up search for missing student Duncan Sim

Police in Fife have stepped up the search for missing student Duncan Sim, who was last seen five days ago.

The first year chemistry student has not been in contact with friends or family since leaving an event at Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews at about 11.15pm on Wednesday, March 15.

Mr Sim, 19, was due to arrive at another venue in the Fife university town that night with a group of fellow students.

The alarm was raised after the teenager failed to return to his halls of residence the next morning.

Friends say his disappearance is completely out of character.

Chief superintendent Colin Gall said the search for Mr Sim was now the divisional priority for Fife police, with other regional and national divisions sending assistance. A helicopter was deployed earlier today.

Hundreds of people, including many from the student’s hometown of Duns in the Scottish Borders, have formed search parties in St Andrews and the surrounding area.

Madras Rugby Club captain Ben Peddie has led the volunteer search.

He said “Our holiday started on Friday but people delayed their journeys home just so they can help. We’ve had huge number of Duncan’s community from the Borders coming up to help too.

“Hundreds of us have been searching open land, farm land, verges. We went seven miles out of town and back in and had about 200 people out helping with the efforts.”

“We are making sure we are here for everyone who is wondering where Duncan is. We’ve got groups looking after each other really.

“We are using Madras clubhouse as a hub for people who want to come in and have a chat. Businesses and the university have been very great in providing food and drinks for us.”

Mr Sim is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of medium build. He has brown hair, green eyes and when last seen was wearing a grey-coloured suit jacket, white shirt, and a blue and white tie.

Sergeant Sharon Holmes of Fife Police Division said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Duncan’s welfare and are eager to trace him as soon as possible. I would urge anyone who may have seen Duncan, or a man matching his description, to contact us immediately.

“In addition, anyone with information that can help us trace his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact St Andrews Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2987 of 15 March.

Meanwhile, Mr Sim’s relatives have hit out at fake Facebook pages which were set up in the wake of his disappearance.

Profile pages, pretending to be that of the teenager, were set up using pictures of him. Friend requests were then sent to relatives.

His sister, Fiona Sim, said: “The police have advised us that there has been people making fake Facebook pages of Duncan, using his photos and sending people friend requests.

“Obviously this is completely unacceptable and the police are investigating who may be behind this. I think most of us know the genuine Duncan Sim Facebook page so please just be aware that any other pages are fake.

“Additionally, if you locate any fake pages please post on it advising it is a fake page and that people should disregard any activity from it and make the police aware if you find any fakes.”