Police step up patrols in Scotland after Westminster ‘terror incident’

Police are to station extra transport officers in Scotland as counter-terror police investigate after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, injuring two people.

The male driver was arrested, and the area is in lockdown after armed officers swarmed the scene on Tuesday morning.

Images posted to social media showed a man, wearing a black puffer jacket, surrounded by police and being led away in handcuffs from a silver-coloured Ford.

Two people were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene for injuries, which are not believed to be serious, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.

Following the incident, transport cops confirmed there will be more officers stationed across Scotland, England and Wales for the rest of the day and into the evening.

There will be an increased police presence in Scotland, England and Wales following the incident at Westminster. Picture: PA Wire

A spokesperson from the British Transport Police said: “Following the earlier incident outside the Houses of Parliament in London this morning, extra officers from BTP will be on patrols this afternoon and into the evening.

“We will have officers stationed across England, Scotland and Wales – so ask anyone with any concerns to speak to a member of rail staff or BTP.”

Superintendent Chris Horton from British Transport Police, said: “We know incidents such as this are likely to cause concern, so our officers will be highly visible both on board trains and at stations.

“We are there to reassure the travelling public so please don’t be alarmed if you see our officers, including firearms officers, on your journey.”

He added: “If you have any concerns on your journey, please get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “At 7.37am Tuesday August 14, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

“The male driver of the car was was arrested by officers at the scene.

“A number of pedestrians have been injured. We await an update on their condition, however officers do not believe that anyone is in a life-threatening condition.

“Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place to assist the investigation. Westminster Tube station is closed.

“While we are keeping an open mind, the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the Westminster incident.”

Streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens were cordoned off as police, ambulances and firefighters arrived at the scene.