Police set for week-long crackdown on uninsured drivers in Scotland

Police are carrying out a week-long crackdown on the “menace” of uninsured drivers.

Officers will use the latest intelligence to target those driving without insurance and urged motorists to make sure they are covered.

They are delivering the campaign, which runs from today until 28 January, in partnership with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB).

Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle, head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: “This campaign will be delivered through a combination of mobile and static road checks, involving all road policing officers across Scotland with support from divisional colleagues.

“Officers will be using the latest intelligence to target potential uninsured drivers and hotspots, and by doing this we hope to minimise the inconvenience caused to the general public while maximising the effectiveness of the operation.

“Ultimately, the honest motorist is penalised by having to pay higher premiums as a result of claims arising from uninsured losses.

“Campaigns such as Operation Drive Insured aim to decrease this negative impact for all honest motorists while contributing to the overall safety of our roads.

“We are committed to achieving the Scottish Government’s 2020 casualty reduction targets. The MIB states that more than 29,000 people are injured every year by uninsured drivers, and so Police Scotland will continue to target uninsured drivers, as they present an unnecessary risk to other road users.”

The MIB said that 142,000 vehicles were seized in the UK during 2017, of which Police Scotland seized 8,065 vehicles.

Paul Bennett, MIB’s national police liaison officer, said: “Police Scotland are extremely proactive about tackling ­uninsured driving. In the last three years alone, they have seized nearly 23,000 uninsured vehicles.

“This is the second year running for Op Drive Insured with Police Scotland and we want to use this as an opportunity to highlight the importance of making sure that you are correctly insured for each and every journey you take.”

The Association of British Insurers said it is backing the campaign.

Alastair Ross of the Association of British Insurers said: “With the costs of compensating the victims of these law breakers contributing to the price of motor insurance paid by the millions of law abiding drivers, we wholeheartedly support Police Scotland’s action to drive this menace off our roads.”