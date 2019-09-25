Police searching for missing 13-year-old schoolgirl

Have your say

Police in Aberdeen are urgently seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jolene Stewart was reported missing from the Girdleness Road area of Aberdeen. She was last seen at 9.20pm on Tuesday near Manor Avenue.

She is described as being 5’2” with brown long hair possibly in a bun. She was wearing a black North Face jacket, grey jumper and black leggings.

If anyone has any information in relation to Jolene, please contact Police Scotland on 101 immediately and quote the reference MPR1004120919.