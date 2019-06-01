Police searching for 15-year-old girl missing from the Highlands

Have your say

Police Scotland are appealing to the public to help them trace a 15-year-old girl who has now been missing for 24 hours.

Lily Lenney, from the Highland's village of Laggan, was last seen at 1.30pm on Friday 21st May.

Lily Lenney has been reported missing. Picture: Police

The teenager is described as white, 5ft7, with a slim build and long dark blonde

Lily was last seen wearing a grey Champion hoodie, black jeans and white Fila trainers.

It is believed that Lily could be with friends in Aviemore - 25 miles north east of her home town.

In a statement police said: "Any sightings of Lily please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4803 31st May 2019"