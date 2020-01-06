Police search school in Falkirk following bomb threat

The headteacher of a school in the Falkirk area was forced to call police to the premises to investigate a bomb threat.

Falkirk Council confirmed police officers attended at St Mungo’s High School, in Merchiston Avenue, on Monday morning.

A spokesman said: “The school received a threat and the headteacher immediately informed police, who then carried out a search of the building and nothing was found. There were no pupils in school on Monday as this was an in-service day.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “We received a report of a threatening e-mail sent to St Mungo’s High School in Falkirk at around 10.45am on Monday, January 6. Initial enquiries were carried out – the threat is not believed to be credible and advice was given to staff.”