Police search as aircraft spotted ‘descending into woodland’

Police have launched a search tonight after a light aircraft was spotted ‘descending into woodland’ near Cambusbarron in Stirlingshire.

Extensive searches are underway in woods south of the village after a microlight aircraft was spotted at 5pm this evening by drivers on the M80 motorway.

Inspector Morris Lindsay of Police Scotland said “Police resources have been supplemented by staff from the Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers in the search.

“An aerial search has been carried out by the Police Scotland helicopter and now ground searches are underway.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have any information which might assist in this matter to call Police Scotland on the 101 number as a matter of urgency.”