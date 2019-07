Have your say

Emergency services remain at the site of an "industrial incident" which occurred at a north-east supermarket earlier today.

The Asda branch in Peterhead remains closed to all pedestrians and vehicles and Police Scotland are advising members of the public to avoid the area meantime.

The store has been undergoing a major refurbishment and extension.

It is understood the incident may have happened at the site being developed for a new Click and Collect service.