Police seal off Edinburgh street after man ‘seriously injured’

Have your say

Police have swooped on an Edinburgh street after a man was found with “serious injuries”.

Images show several police vehicles and officers at the scene at Magdalene Drive, with the road cordoned off.

Police were called to Magdalene Drive in Edinburgh, Picture: Kally Mcnaught

Police reportedly told residents to go home and lock their doors.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At 6.25pm tonight, officers in Edinburgh have responded to an incident in the Magdalene Drive area where a man has been found with serious injuries.

“The incident remains ongoing and for operational reasons, we cannot confirm anything further.”