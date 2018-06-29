Police Scotland to increase roadside drink-driving checks

Have your say

Police are stepping up checks on motorists they suspect to be under the influence of drink or drugs as part of a summer campaign.

Over the next two weeks, Police Scotland will carry out intelligence-led, high-visibility patrols and roadside checks to snare offenders.

In 2017, 5,791 drivers were found to be over the alcohol limit - slightly less than the previous year’s total of 5,887.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “For many of us the holiday season is just about to start, so if you’re heading out to socialise and will be drinking alcohol please consider ‘how am I going to get home?’

“Whether it’s walking, catching the bus or train or arranging to share a taxi, please keep your car keys in your pocket.

“Help us to keep our roads safe for everyone this summer.”

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf added: “It is a minimum 12-month driving ban if you are caught, a criminal record, a substantial fine and the possibility of a prison sentence.

“Drink-driving wrecks lives, so it is simply not worth it for the sake of one drink.”

