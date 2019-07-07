Police Scotland launch urgent appeal to trace missing twins

A major search operation is underway to find 14-year-old twin boys who were reported missing from East Kilbride.

Aiden and Aaron Lochrie (14) left their home address around 07:30am on Saturday 6 July 2019 and have not been seen since.

Aiden (left) and Aaron Lochrie were last seen in East Kilbride. Picture: Police Scotland

Investigators say it is not known which direction the pair travelled.

Aiden is described as white Scottish, 4ft 7 inches in height and of slim build. He has short light brown hair and brown eyes. Aiden usually wears glasses but left the family home wwithout them. He was last seen wearing a blue Puma t-shirt with a star on the front, blue shorts and black and grey socks.

Aiden was carrying a black over the shoulder bag with a Yoda logo on the front and was not wearing any shoes.

Aaron Lochrie is described as white Scottish, 4ft 9 inches in height and of slim build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. Aaron usually wears glasses however has left his home address without these.

He was last seen wearing a blue converse tracksuit, blue and orange trainers and was carrying a black over the shoulder bag with a Yoda logo on the front.

Inspector Mark McLachlan of East Kilbride Office said

“Aiden and Aaron’s current whereabouts is unknown and our concern is growing due to their age and the passage of time as they have not been in contact with family. I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Aaron or Aiden to contact us. Any small piece of information could help us find them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at East Kilbride police office via 101, quoting the incident number 1829 of 6th July 2019.