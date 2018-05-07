Police Scotland dogs and handlers win top national prizes

Police Scotland dogs and their handlers have been named top dogs at a national competition.

Dundee-based PC Peter Gargan and Police Dog (PD) Dale, a three-year-old German Shepherd, won the Jordan Shield for Overall National Police Dog Champion at the 58th National Police Dog Trials.

They also won the trophy for best tracking dog, and another for winning the highest combined marks for tracking and searching.

PC Magnus McGarry and PD Gray, a four-year-old Dutch Herder/Malinois cross, won the trophy for best obedience.

PC Andy Gamble and PD Duke, a four-year old German Shepherd, also took part in the event.

The National Police Dog Trials were the culmination of regional heats, with all competitors being either runners-up or winners in their regional events.

Chief Inspector Neil Anderson of the specialist services division for the North of Scotland and Dundee Dog Section said: “This is an excellent result from the PC Peter Gargan and Police Dog Dale, who won this prestigious national award and PC Magnus McGarry and Police Dog Gray who won the obedience trophy.

“This is the first time for a very long time that an officer from Dundee Dog section has won this award and it is down to hard work and determination of the officer, dog and instructional staff that resulted in winning these awards.

“Police Scotland puts a lot of work into training the police dogs and handlers and through the quality of dogs sourced and excellent instruction, the results obtained from our Police dog handlers in an operational context is outstanding.”