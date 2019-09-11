Police Scotland deny 'private company' grab bag link

POLICE Scotland has denied a 'scaremongering' social media post advising citizens to prepare an emergency pack of supplies is linked to a company offering pre-prepared safety kits.

The national force came under fire over the weekend when a 'panic-inducing' Tweet advising Scots to keep essential items including food, water and medication nearby in case of an emergency.

The post was part of the '30 days 30 ways' campaign run by a host of public bodies in the UK over the next month, encouraging preparedness in the event of a national crisis.

But the force has now rubbished links between the campaign and one of its founders - the secretary of a firm selling emergency supplies.

Evaq8 Ltd secretary Monika Al-Mufti has written blogs for the company website listing Police Scotland as a customer.

The firm, registered in London, sells a range of emergency bags filled with first aid boxes, torches, batteries and survival tools.

It is understood Ms Al-Mufti is not involved in the day to day running of the business and Police Scotland say they were not requested by either party to take part in the social media campaign.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The messaging is part of a general resilience awareness campaign that runs each year during September which emergency services and partners across Britain are taking part in.”