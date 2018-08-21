Police respond to reports of a ‘gunshot’ near Edinburgh’s Calder Park

Police responded to reports of a gunshot heard last night in the Calder Park area.

Officers attended the scene just before midnight following reports and carried out a search of the area.

Despite investigating, officers found no evidence that a gun was discharged.

Police have confirmed that further searches will take place today.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh were contacted at around 11.45pm on Monday 20th August in relation to reports of gunshot in the Calder Park area.

“Specialist resources supported local officers in conducting a search of the area and at this time, nothing has been found to suggest a firearm has been discharged.

“Further search activity will take place on Tuesday 21st August as inquiries into this matter continue and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

“In particular, police are keen to trace the male occupants of a red hatchback vehicle, which was seen in the area around 11.45pm, and these individuals are urged to contact police to assist with the ongoing investigation.”