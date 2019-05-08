Police release images after Motherwell bookies attack

Have your say

The police has released images of a man that they believe may be able to assist with enquiries into an assault with intent to rob in Motherwell.

The incident occurred around 9.25pm on Saturday, March 2, at Paddy Power Bookmakers in Brandon Parade East.

The man is described as white, 5’5”- 5’8” in height, 35-45 years of age, with short greying hair.

He was wearing a blue coloured hooded top, grey jogging trousers and black trainers with white sole.

Detective Sergeant Scott Wilson, Wishaw Police Office, said: “This was a terrifying attack on a member of staff, who was simply going about her duties in her place of work.

“This is a busy area and I would urge anyone who either saw this man, or who recognises his description to come forward to contact us.

If you can help contact the police via 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 in confidence.