Police quiz Scots woman who danced on ambulance after England win

The young Scottish woman filmed dancing on top of a smashed-up ambulance after England’s World Cup quarter-final win has been questioned by detectives.

Larissa Bell, 21, from Glasgow, was spending a weekend in London with friends when she was pictured being cheered on by alcohol-fuelled Three Lions fans as she trampled on the ambulance car.

Police say the restaurant worker, who was identified after the footage went viral following the match, was not formally arrested.

Ms Bell must wait to learn if she will be charged over the incident as the investigation is “ongoing.”

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: “A woman has been interviewed under caution.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

It is understood Ms Bell had been staying with friends in Orpington in south east London.

She travelled into the heart of the British capital to watch England beat Sweden 2-0 on Saturday, 7 July.

Police appealed to trace a number of people who were seen on top of the vehicle near London Bridge after it was left seriously damaged.

The London Ambulance rapid response car had to be taken out of service for repairs after being left with a shattered windscreen and major dents to the bonnet.

London Ambulance Service condemned the incident, tweeting: “We’re delighted with the result, but this has put a big dampener on the celebrations for us.

“While our officer attended a call nearby, this car was damaged in Borough High Street during the celebrations after the game. It’s now off the road to be repaired.”

Disgusted football fans responded to the images by raising thousands to repair the ambulance via social media.