Police probing death in Edinburgh’s Leith area: What we know so far

Police are investigating the death of a man in Edinburgh. Here’s what we know so far.

A forensic tent has been set up on the road. Picture: Sam Shedden

- A man was found unconscious in West Montgomery Place in the Leith area of the city during the early hours of Friday morning.

- Emergency services responded to the incident at around 1am.

- Despite paramedics’ best efforts, the man was prononouced dead at the scene.

- Police are treating the death as unexplained and enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

- Officers remain at the scene this morning with a police cordon in place and a forensic tent erected.

- Residents on West Montgomery Place are being told to “sign in” in order to enter the street.

- A smashed up phone box has been reported nearby, however it is not known if this is linked to the death.

