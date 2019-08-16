Police probe after man found dead behind Tesco store in Aberdeenshire

Police have launched an investigation.
Police have launched an investigation.
Share this article
0
Have your say

Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind a supermarket.

Officers were called to the rear of the Tesco store in Huntly, Aberdeenshire, at around 5.30pm on Thursday after concerns were raised about a man.

He died at the scene.

READ MORE: Man found dead at Glasgow mosque

Police said investigations are under way to establish what happened.

A spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the death and an area at the rear of the Tesco building will remained cordoned off meantime.

"We would like to thank the local community for your patience."