Police are appealing for help to trace an elderly woman who has been reported missing from Bishopbriggs.

Jeanette MacRae (75) is 5ft 8ins tall with short fair hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket, grey dress, trousers and black shoes.

Officers investigating said she had access to a car - a Blue Dacia stepway. The registrations number is SB68CB0.