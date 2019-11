Have your say

Emergency services are in attendance after a woman was hit by a car on Ferry Road earlier today.

Three police cars and two ambulances are on the scene after the incident, which occurred around 4.45pm.

One eye witness said traffic in the area was at a standstill.

Police said: "A female pedestrian was in collision with a Vauxhall Corsa car. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with head and hip injuries."