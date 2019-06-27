Police name OAP who died after mountain fall in Scottish Highlands

​A pensioner who died after falling from a mountain in the Highlands has been named by police.



Ronald Garwood, 74, of Roybridge, Inverness-shire, was walking on An Teallach Sgurr Fiona near Dundonnell on Sunday when he fell.



Emergency services were called out at 1.35pm and his body was found by a HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter.



Police Scotland Sergeant Matt Ravenhill said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Garwood's family and friends at this difficult time.



"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."