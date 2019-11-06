Police name 95-year-old woman who died after being struck by car in Glasgow

A 95-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car has been named by police.

Agnes King, from Glasgow, was struck by a vehicle on Aikenhead Road near Cathcart Road on the southside of the city at around 5pm on Thursday October 31.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and Aikenhead Road was closed for around four hours.

Police are continuing their investigations into the collision, which involved a red Mazda car, and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Sergeant Jon Mochan of the National Road Policing Unit said: "We are extremely saddened to report that Agnes has sadly passed away following the collision.

"I would like to send my personal condolences to Agnes's family and friends and my gratitude to the members of the public and emergency services who tried to help Agnes at the scene.

"Our inquiries into this collision continue and I would urge anyone with any dashcam footage, or any information which may be relevant, to please contact us."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2725 of October 31.