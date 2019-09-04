Police looking for witnesses to M9 smash which left a driver with serious injuries

Motorists who witnessed a motorway collision near Larbert yesterday morning are asked to come forward with any information they may have.

The incident, which happened just after 7am on the eastbound carriageway of the M9 at Junction 7, caused traffic chaos and resulted in a 32-year-old man being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

According to Police Scotland, a black Ford Focus was traveling along the M876 off-slip towards the M9 when the driver lost control and collided with a yellow Mercedes Sprinter cherry picker vehicle.

The injured man was taken by helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, where he remains in a serious condition.

Road Policing Officers responded with other emergency services and closed the road for four-and-a-half hours while they conducted an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant David Marr, from the road policing unit, said: “This was a very serious collision that left one of the drivers with significant injuries and resulted in significant delays on the M9, due to the road closures that had to be implemented.

“We are still working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge any motorists who witnessed what happened, but who have yet to speak with us, to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if your vehicle is fitted with a dash-cam that may have captured the collision take place then please provide this to us.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 410 of September 3.