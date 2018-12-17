Police launch murder probe after man’s death in Lanark

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a 37-year-old man.

William Gladstone was attacked along with another man aged 60 outside a house in Ayr Road, Lanark, on Sunday.

Detectives say the men drove to the address before a disturbance took place at around 7pm.

Mr Gladstone - known as Billy - was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he died a short time later. The elder man is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector David Scott said: “It would appear that Mr Gladstone and the 60-year-old man drove to an address in Ayr Road near to Mansefield Place where they were attacked.

“Emergency services were called to a disturbance, however, all involved had made off prior to police arrival.

“From enquiries we understand that a group of men were in the area around the time of the attack. It’s vital that we speak to them and I would urge them to contact the police as they may have information that would assist our enquiries.

“Although quite rural, Ayr Road is the main road between Uddington and Rigside so it’s likely that other cars were on the road. I would ask anyone who saw any disturbance or any vehicles driving erratically in the area to contact police.

“I believe that this attack was not random and that those involved are known to each other.

“However, I know that this will be of concern to local people, so I would like to reassure them that additional officers will be in the area and anyone with concern should approach them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.