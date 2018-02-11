Police launch murder investigation after man found dead in Edinburgh

Police Scotland have confirmed the death of a man in Edinburgh is being treated as murder.

READ MORE - Edinburgh landmarks to be lit up red to attract Chinese tourists

Officers were called to a flat in Port Hamilton at around 4.45pm on Thursday 1 February where the body of a man was found inside.

The man has been identified as Alan Glancy, 47, and following a post-mortem on Friday 9 February, his death is now being treated as suspicious.

DCI David Pinkney of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said: “We are investigating the last known whereabouts of Alan and are keen to speak to anyone who might be able to assist us with this.

“We are aware that Alan attended a medical appointment on the 9th of January and we are looking for anyone who has seen Alan or spoken to him between the 9th January and 1st February to come forward.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the Alan’s family and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist our enquiries as we try to establish Alan’s movements prior to his death.

“Officers will be carrying out additional patrols to offer reassurance and anyone with concerns or questions can speak to them.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference number 2507 of 1 February or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE - Body of one missing hillwalker is found