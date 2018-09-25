Police launch ‘Letters from Scotland’ campaign to tackle hate crime

Have your say

Police Scotland are launching a new eye-catching campaign addressing racists, homophobes and more in a bid to tackle hate crime in Scotland.

The ‘Letters from Scotland’ campaign is being launched in a bid to highlight hate crimes and tackle a number of issues in the country.

The advertising campaign includes open letters to bigots, racists, transphobes and more on behalf of the Scottish people.

It is hoped that by raising issues seen across the country and tackling them in a positive manner, it will result in more reporting of hate crime.

Last year there were over 5,300 charges of hate crime reported to the Procurator Fiscal in Scotland.

However, officers believe there are many more incidents that go unreported.