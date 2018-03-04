Police launch investigation into suspicious death of man

Police are treating the death of a man as suspicious.

Officers were alerted to a disturbance in Pine Grove, Alloa, at around 7.35pm on Saturday.

On arrival, a 29-year-old was found to have sustained a number of serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as suspicious and police are currently following a positive line of inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Pinkney said: “As a result of the injuries sustained by the man found within the Pine Grove property, we are treating this death as suspicious and have launched a major investigation to determine the full circumstances.

“Anyone who seen or heard anything suspicious in the Pine Grove area on Saturday evening should contact police immediately.”

Inspector Catherine Starkey, from Forth Valley Division, said: “Incidents like this are a rarity in Alloa but we are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and have uniformed officers conducting high visibility patrols in the area.

“These officers are on hand to engage with the public, offer reassurance and gather any useful information the community may have.

“If you believe you can assist with this inquiry then please approach an officer on patrol, call us on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. “