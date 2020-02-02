Police launch investigation after body is found on the Isle of Bute

The discovery of a man's body on Bute has sparked a police investigation.

The man's body was found near the village of Kingarth at around 11.50am on Sunday 2 February. The family of Paul Connolly, who was reported missing from the island in November, have been informed.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "Formal identification is yet to take place. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing." A force spokeswoman was unable to say whether or not the death was being treated as unexplained.