Police launch fresh appeal for missing man who may be in Edinburgh

Police have appealed to the public to help trace a missing man who may be in Edinburgh.

Redmond Taylor was last seen leaving Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert near Falkirk around 12.30pm on Tuesday 12th February,

Detectives have since established from CCTV that he was walking in the Torwood area about an hour later at 1.30pm.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Alloa and has links to the Tullibody area, has not been in contact with his family since and concern is growing for his welfare.

Police Scotland say Redmond is known to travel across the Central Belt, particularly to Edinburgh, Glasgow and to the Fife area.

Redmond is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, navy blue jeans and grey trainers.

Sergeant Derek McKie of Alloa Police Station said: “I am asking for the public’s help as part of our enquiries. Particularly I would ask that residents in the Torwood area check their gardens, outbuildings where Redmond may have sought shelter and any private CCTV.

“Likewise, I would appeal to any motorists who were on the A9 at Torwood around 1.30pm on Tuesday 12th February to check any dashcam footage.”

Anyone who may have know where Redmond is should call Police Scotland on 101 immediately, quoting incident number 1457 of 13th February.

