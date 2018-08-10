Police issue safety advice to fans ahead of Hearts v Celtic

Police in Edinburgh are issuing safety and travel advice to the public ahead of this weekend’s SPFL match between Hearts and Celtic.

The league clash kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday (11 August) at Tynecastle Stadium and is a sell-out.

Officers say there will be a high-visiblilty police presence in and outside the ground to assist stewarding staff with searches and keeping spectators safe.

Fans have also been reminded that alcohol, flares and weapons are prohibited and will not be allowed into the stadium.

Anyone found to be in possession of any of these items will not be allowed entry and will face further police action.

Chief Inspector Kevin McLean, Match Commander on the day, said: “We know matches like this create a special buzz around the city, particularly at the start of a new football season, and we will have appropriate resources in place to keep people safe before, during and after the match.

“The vast majority of football fans are a credit to themselves and their club, but unfortunately on occasion a small minority cause disruption and disorder and we want to make it clear that this will not be tolerated.

“For those travelling to Tynecastle, please arrive in plenty of time to allow for searches and getting through the turnstyles.

“We want everyone coming along to the match to enjoy the game and the atmosphere, but to behave in a manner which does not put anyone at risk of harm.

“Anyone conducting themselves in a criminal or antisocial manner will be robustly dealt with.”

