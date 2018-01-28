Police investigating whether man was ‘deliberately struck’ by car

A man who was hit by a car may have been deliberately targeted, according to police.

The 27-year-old was struck by the vehicle as he walked in Oliphant Crescent in Paisley at around 6.05pm on Friday.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment and later released.

A vehicle was later recovered near the scene and detectives have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross, from Paisley CID, said: “One line of enquiry is that the victim may have been pursued and deliberately struck by this vehicle and it is vital that anyone who saw what happened contacts the police.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Oliphant Crescent on Friday evening around 6pm who noticed a dark coloured car driving erratically, or anything at all suspicious, to get in touch.”