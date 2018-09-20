Police investigating death behind Lidl supermarket in Dalry

Have your say

A MAN has died after being found with serious injuries close to the Telfer subway.

The 48-year old was discovered in the early hours of this morning in a wooded area at the Gorgie/Dalry community park behind the Lidl supermarket.

Police cordon at Grassmarket. Picture: TSPL

An ambulance crew declared him dead at the scene.

Police said a 50-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The subway was taped off by police as investigations continued.

The underpass - which connects Dalry with Fountainbridge - was fitted with CCTV in 2014 after becoming a notorious spot for serious crimes.

In 2009, a 24-year-old Australian woman was attacked as she walked through the subway from the Fountainpark leisure complex and taken to a makeshift den among trees and bushes just a few feet away where she was subjected to a horrific seven-hour rape ordeal.

And in November 2011 a teenage girl was pinned against a wall just feet from the subway as a group of three men punched and kicked her boyfriend unconscious and stole an iPhone.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries in the wooded area at the Gorgie/Dalry Community Park, behind the Lidl supermarket, at around 2am on Thursday September 20.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and pronounced the 48-year-old dead at the scene.

“A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and inquiries are continuing.”

An area of the Grassmarket has also been cordoned off after an arrest was made at around 2.45am.