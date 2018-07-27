Police intercept train after reports of drunken hens and stags on Edinburgh to Newcastle service

TRANSPORT cops have been scrambled to meet a train from Edinburgh after reports of drunken out-of-control hen and stag parties on board.

The alarm was raised on the 1208 cross-country service from the Capital to Newcastle this afternoon.

British Transport Police were initially thought to be about to intercept the train in Berwick.

One passenger tweeted: “Four separate hen and stag do’s. Everyone palatic.”

British Transport Police officers are understood to be making their way to Newcastle to meet the train when it arrives.

A complaint was made by someone on board via the BTP’s text alert system.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We have been called to a disturbance on board a train travelling from Edinburgh to Newcastle.”

