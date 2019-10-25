Police in Glasgow make 5 arrests amid reports of Lazio supporters making Nazi salutes

Police Scotland have arrested five people amid an investigation into claims Lazio supporters made fascist gestures and chants in Glasgow ahead of last night's match against Celtic.

Several Lazio supporters were caught on film appearing to make Nazi salutes as they made their way to Parkhead for their Europa League group stage match.

The group were also heard chanting far-right slogans as they walked up Buchanan Street last night.

The five arrested face allegations of breach of the peace and one of possessing alcohol and resisting arrest.

About 1,500 Lazio fans are believed to have travelled from Italy for the game.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed: "We're aware of reports and inquiries are ongoing."



More to follow...