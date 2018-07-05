Police in further appeal following sexual assault in Dundee

Police are renewing their appeal for information regarding the sexual assault of a woman which is now believed to have taken place in Baxter Park in Dundee

The incident is thought to have taken place between 11:30pm on Thursday 28th and 1:30am on Friday 29th June 2018.

Officers wish to trace a man, described as black, about 6ft 2 - 6ft 3 in height and of muscular build in his mid to late 40s, who was wearing a black Adidas hooded top with a large front pocket, and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, both with 3 Adidas stripes.

There will be a continued Police presence in the Baxter Park area for the immediate future as officers return to the scene of the incident to speak with persons who live in and frequent the area. This is to determine if anyone has information about the incident which could assist our enquiries.

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/15649/18 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.