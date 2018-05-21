Police hunting man following ‘indecent incident’ in Princes Street Debenhams

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a man as part of an ongoing investigation into an indecent incident that occurred in Debenhams on Princes Street

The incident took place around 1.30pm on Monday 7th May.

Officers believe that the man shown in the image may have information that can assist them and would appeal to anyone who recognises him to contact them.

The man shown in the images is described as white, between 30 and 40-years-old, 5ft 11ins tall with a medium build, long greyish brown unkempt hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a navy blue hooded top with a white lining, royal blue t-shit, blue jeans and black and white converse trainers.

Constable Neill Watt from Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “This was a very distressing event for the victim and we are actively pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to identify the culprit. We believe the male on the CCTV footage can assist with our investigation and anyone who recognises him is urged to contact police immediately. In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Edinburgh Public Protection Unit via 101 and quote incident number 2217 of the 7th May. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.