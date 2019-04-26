Police hunt twisted cat torturer who cuts ears off family pets

A twisted cat hater who cuts off the ears of family pets in a cathedral city is being hunted by police.

Five cats have been mutilated or killed in just a fortnight in Norwich, Norfolk.

The first attack was recorded in Norwich, Norfolk on Sunday 14 April when a cat was returned to it’s owners with both ears cut off and all of its hair shaved.

Norwich police were later called to an allotment and found the body parts of a dead cat.

Horrified onlookers have also seen a man swinging a cat by their tail against a set of garages in the city.

In the latest incident yesterday police were contacted by a veterinary practice in which they were treating a stray cat, again with its ears removed.

PC Shaun Quinn of Norwich police said: “These are shocking incidents and whilst we cannot determine at this stage exactly how all the cats came to be injured and whether all the incidents are linked, we know they will cause some distress to members of the community.

“We are conducting a number of enquiries and liaising with the RSPCA, as well as increasing patrols in the area.

