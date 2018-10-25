Police hunt man who grabbed driver’s throat in Linlithgow road rage incident

Have your say

A witness appeal has been launched after a man grabbed a driver’s throat in a road rage incident in West Lothian.

A verbal altercation between the man and the 64-year-old male driver of a red Land Rover took place at around 2pm on Monday, 22 October on Royal Terrace in Linlithgow.

The suspect then grabbed the victim by the throat and pushed him against his red Seat Leon car.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the male responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

READ MORE: Video: Firefighters tackle blaze in West Pilton

He is described as white, between 40 and 60-years-old, 5ft 9ins tall and of a stocky build.

Constable Helen Woollven said: “We are eager to hear from the other motorists who were on Royal Terrace at the time and would have witnessed this incident take place.

“If you saw what happened, or have any other relevant information then then please contact us immediately.

“We’d also urge the Land Rover driver to get in touch and assist with our inquiries.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1947 of the 22nd October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital