Police hunt gunmen after drive-by shooting in Glasgow

Police are hunting for two gunmen who opened fire from a car in the latest shooting incident in Glasgow.

Officers are treating the attack as attempted murder after a man was targetted while sitting in a parked car at Kingsway Court in the Scotstoun area of the city at around 6.30pm.

The victim was miraculously unhurt by the gunshots, with a manhunt underway for the ‘abhorrent individuals’ who carried out the attack.

A car belonging to the victim was spotted crashed at Kingsway Court after the incident, while the suspects made off in their own vehicle.

READ MORE: Man dies after being shot in the head in Glasgow

Detective Inspector John Morrison said: “These abhorrent individuals discharged a firearm in a busy residential area, showing complete and utter disregard for the safety of members of the public.

“We believe the attack was specifically targeted at the victim and additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The surrounding area would have been busy at the time and it is absolutely vital that anyone who saw or heard anything comes forward to assist with our enquiries.”