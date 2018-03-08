Police flock to foil cafe ‘burglar’ who turned out to be dedicated baker

POLICE descended on an Edinburgh cafe to halt a burglary only to discover a baker hard at work producing Mother’s Day goodies.

Officers received a report from a concerned member of the public that an apparent burglary was underway at Bon tea room in Corstorphine at around 11pm on Tuesday.

Police flocked to the scene and after a 30-minute “standoff”, the baker emerged. The baffled worker had ignored shouts from police as he was listening to music while he baked.

One resident told the Daily Record: “Six officers attended and for 30 minutes. They banged on the front and back doors and shouted ‘police’ very loudly but were ignored.

“Eventually, the door opened and there was this confused baker wondering why there were so many police officers outside his shop.

“He’d been working late to prepare for the Mother’s Day rush and listening to music on his earphones, so didn’t hear all the commotion outside.

“It was hilarious but well done to the cops for attending so quickly. There was a collective sigh of relief that it wasn’t turning into a situation where the burglar had barricaded himself in the shop.”

