Police find missing man’s car in the Highlands

A car belonging to a missing man has been found at the side of the road in the Highlands

Jordan Holding, 29, was reported missing from the Nairn area on Monday.

He was last seen in the town centre at around 2.30am.

His black Honda Civic car was found by police officers at the side of the A96 road shortly before the turn off for Auldearn around 3am.

Inspector Mike Middlehurst said: “It is believed that Jordan’s vehicle left the road and collided with the verge.

“We are asking that anyone who saw Jordan or his vehicle around this time to contact police.

“It is possibly he may have been given a lift by someone travelling in the area.

“It is out of character for Jordan not to be in touch with his family and friends and as time goes by we are concerned for his welfare.”

Jordan is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall with slim build.

He has dark blond hair and was last seen wearing a navy fleece, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101