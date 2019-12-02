Police find man, 55, dead in Langlee property

Police were called to an address in the Langlee Road area of Galashiels on Sunday morning and found the body of a 55-year-old man.

It’s believed the man, who has not yet been named, died suddenly.

His death is currently being treated as “unexplained”, but the circumstances behind it is being investigated.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at around 11.10am on Sunday, December 1, to an address in the Langlee Road area of Galashiels, following the sudden death of a 55-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”