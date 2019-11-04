Police confirm package sent to office of Jo Swinson was 'not suspicious'

Police have confirmed that a package sent to the office of Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has been assessed as not suspicious.

Ms Swinson, the MP for East Dunbartonshire, was not believed to have been in her office in Portcullis House, where politicians and their staff are based, when the package was discovered earlier this morning.

The Mirror reported that the office and some staff within it were quarantined while police continued their checks.

A Met Police spokeswoman told the paper: "Police were called at approximately 09:51hrs on Monday, 4 November to reports of a suspicious package delivered to Portcullis House, Westminster.

"Officers are in attendance and the contents of the package are being assessed.

The force later updated their response, writing on Twitter: "The package delivered to Portcullis House, Westminster at 0951hrs today has now been assessed as non-suspicious./2