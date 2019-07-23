Police confirm age of man who died in Bonnybridge car crash

A 46-year-old man has died following a two-car crash in Bonnybridge.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident which took place on the A883 near Roughmute Recycling Centre around 6.50pm on Sunday.

Police have confirmed the man sustained serious injuries after the blue Renault Clio he was driving collided with a white Ford Focus.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison, from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the gentleman’s family at this time and we will continue to provide them with all the support they may require.

“We are keen to hear from other motorists or members of the public who may have been in the area and witnessed exactly what happened or may have dashcam footage of the blue Renault Clio prior to the collision.

“If you believe you have information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Roads Policing Unit at Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 3466 of July 21, 2019.