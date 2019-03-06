Police called to RBS building in Gogarburn following report of ‘suspicious package’

Have your say

Police have been called to the RBS building at Gogarburn in Edinburgh following a report of a ‘suspicious package’.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to the Royal Bank of Scotland premises on Glasgow Road following a report of a suspicious package inside the building.

RBS Royal Bank Of Scotland Gogarburn general. Picture: Greg Macvean

“The incident was reported to police at 10.45am on Wednesday 6 March and an area of the building has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers currently remain at the scene.”

