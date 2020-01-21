Police called out to two-car crash at Bearsden cross Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Police were called out to a two-car crash at Bearsden cross on Saturday night. the accident happened at the junction with Roman Road and Drymen Road around 9.30pm on January 18. Officers said both cars sustained extensive damage but no one in the vehicles was seriously injured. Constructing better, longer staff relationships - Marion Forbes of Mactaggart & Mickel 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.