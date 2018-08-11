Police attend ‘ongoing incident’ in Dunfermline woodland

Have your say

Officers in Fife are dealing with an “ongoing incident” in a Dumfermline wood.

It’s understood the alarm was raised at around 11am on Saturday morning.

Emergency services including police and ambulance crews have rushed to the scene at Calais Muir woods which is near Dumfermline’s eastern expansion at Duloch.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been established.

More to follow.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital