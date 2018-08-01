Police arrest woman for stealing Grenfell Tower aid cash

Police have arrested a woman accused of fraudulently obtaining money meant for Grenfell Tower survivors and bereaved families.
Scotland Yard said the 39-year-old was detained on Tuesday and had been bailed to return on a date in late August pending further inquiries.
It is claimed she is neither a survivor of the tragedy nor someone left bereaved, but attempted to fraudulently get her hands on cash meant for those affected.
The arrest follows a wave of convictions against fraudsters who attempted to profit from the disaster.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed five people have so been convicted on fraud-related charges.
Five further suspects have been charged and “a number of other investigations are ongoing”.
A spokeswoman added: “The Met will continue to investigate anyone thought to be fraudulently profiting from the tragic event.”