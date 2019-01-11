Police arrest man in connection with alleged ‘pick-up artist’ videos

Have your say

Police have arrested a man in connection to a series of online videos which appear to show women being filmed on Glasgow streets without their permission.

A controversial YouTube channel shared several clips which showed a man claiming to be a so-called “pick-up artist”, who offered advice on how men could secure dates with women.

But footage which appears to show women being covertly filmed prompted a storm of reaction on social media.

Police Scotland confirmed on Thursday that it was looking into videos on YouTube, featuring what the force described as “predatory behaviour”.

It followed publication of a BBC The Social video exploring “pick-up artist” Adnan Ahmad’s online video posts.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing inquiry into videos that have been posted online.”